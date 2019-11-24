Somerset Police respond to crash near Brayton Point

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Somerset police and fire crews were called to a motor vehicle crash and fire that happened Saturday night.

According to Police Chief George McNeil, a call came in around 9:30 p.m. to the Brayton Point Commerce Center for a report of a brush fire and possible explosions.

When they arrived, first responders were able to determine the fire came from outside of the main gate of the facility. Officers who got closer to scene saw the fire was coming from a vehicle that hap appeared to have crashed down an embankment before catching fire.

The driver of the car, only identified as a female, was able to make it out of the car on her own before crews arrived. She was taken to to Charlton Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Somerset firefighters were able to put out the flames and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.