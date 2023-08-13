EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Smithfield Little League team arrived in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon following their 7-1 victory over New York in the Metro Region Championship on Friday.

12 News spoke with some of the Smithfield players, who say they have been having fun hanging out with the Australian team, though they admit to losing several ping pong games against them.

“It’s been a great experience, it’s just really fun with the team, having all these fields – practicing on the different fields – and meeting people from different countries,” said Connor Queenan.

Smithfield’s first game at the Little League World Series is scheduled for Wednesday at 3p.m. against the little leaguers from Henderson, Nevada.

A pep rally for Smithfield Little League will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Park baseball field on William Hawkins Trail in Smithfield.