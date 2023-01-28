PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Met High School student won the Lieutenant Governor’s Entrepreneurship Challenge on Saturday.

Daisha Jackson, a senior at the Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center, won the $5,000 scholarship after pitching her business idea, “Yoga for All.”

Daisha Jackson presents her business plan to a panel of judges at Rhode Island College (WPRI)

“I am more than happy to be part of this wonderful event; I can’t even put I into words,” said Jackson.

Four other teams competed in the challenge and were also awarded scholarships.

1st Place, $5,000: Daisha Jackson, “Yoga for All,” The Met High School

2nd Place, $4,000: Faith Basler, “NugSafe,” East Greenwich High School

3rd Place, $2,500: Zainabou Thiam, “SunuBody,” The Met High School

4th Place, $1,500: Alyssa Davidson “Crow`s Nest Art Supply,” Scituate High School

5th Place, $1,000: Siddharth Gupta, Liam Helfrich, and William Sturla, “Community Connections,” Barrington High School

“I am deeply proud of today`s contestants, all of whom made compelling and interesting presentations. I hope that, in addition to the scholarships they won, our students have come away more enthusiastic than ever about becoming entrepreneurs,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “Today showed that the future of Rhode Island`s small business community is bright.”