RI natives living just minutes from El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (WPRI) — A Rhode Island couple now living in El Paso, Texas was among the residents put on lock down following a mass shooting in the border town.

Eyewitness News spoke with Providence Councilman Michael Correia’s daughter Jona Pacheco over Facetime Saturday afternoon.

She lives just two minutes from the Walmart and at the time said her family couldn’t leave the house.

“It’s scary. Definitely shook up about it. Just from watching the Facebook and hearing what was going on. My body inside just started shaking. Just an overwhelm of emotions just hits you,” Pacheco said.

Jona said she was getting updates through emergency text messages and that police said they could be on lock down through Sunday due to the magnitude of the crime scene.