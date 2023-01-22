MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations.

One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.”

“As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special time to gather friends and family and also to share traditions that are important to our community,” said Khamsyvoravong. “To have an event like this happen on a day that’s typically a point of celebration is particularly devastating,” he continued.

Xay Khamsyvoravong, Mayor of Newport, RI (WPRI)

Khamsyvoravong also tells 12 News that he grew up as a ballroom dancer and said that studios like the one in Monterey Park give people a sense of community.

“I grew up as a ballroom dancer and so these studios are more than just spaces, they are really special places where people go to do something inherently awkward and ultimately find a really great sense of community,” said Khamsyvoravong.

Khamsyvoravong recently returned to Rhode Island following a trip to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He said one of the issues addressed at that conference was mass shootings.

“When these Mayor’s get together and talk about their experiences it is not a Republican or Democrat issue for them, you can tell how deeply it scared them, there was not a dry eye in the room,” said Khamsyvoravong.

Rhode Island Governor, Dan McKee, also released a statement regarding the mass shooting.

“My heart goes out to the victims, survivors, and the families affected by another senseless mass shooting,” said McKee. “Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of celebration with friends and family, not heart break. We must do all we can to stop the scourge of gun violence in America.”

The shooting in Monterey Park was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the suspect, but they did release a photo of the alleged gunman on Sunday.

Photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a male suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California

Later Sunday, authorities searched a van in Torrance, California, after a standoff with the driver.

CNN reported that the van was thought to be linked to the shooting, but officials have not confirmed the connection.

The Los Angeles Times then reported that the driver of that white van -believed to be tied to Monterey Park ballroom shooting- was dead.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that the driver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.