EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Energy says the on and off power outages happening in the Riverside area Sunday were caused by osprey nests.

A spokesperson with RI Energy said they discovered “a couple of nests” on a transmission line at their Warren substation, which caused intermittent power outages throughout the day for people living in the area.

RI Energy says customers should not experience any more interruptions tonight are working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to relocate the birds.