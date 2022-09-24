EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown, to Barrington, many 12 News viewers are capturing a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday.

Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.

Picture taken by Amanda Paulhus. Foster, R.I.

The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet.

A quick search shows that people in Delaware and other states have spotted this too.

Initial reports state this could be linked to a Space X launch.

Space X Rocket launch. 🙂 https://t.co/vxGO7AbLkP — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 25, 2022

We will continue updating this story as we learn more information.

