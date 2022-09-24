EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown, to Barrington, many 12 News viewers are capturing a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday.
Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.
The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet.
A quick search shows that people in Delaware and other states have spotted this too.
Initial reports state this could be linked to a Space X launch.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more information.
