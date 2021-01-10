Report: Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles. The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots season may be over, but coach Bill Belichick may be in line for a big honor.

Politico is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to award Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — on Thursday.

12 News Sports Director Yianni Kourakis has reached out the Patriots to confirm whether Belichick plans to accept the honor.

A spokesperson said they are aware of the report, but have not confirmed with Belichick himself.

The two have had a friendship that dates back many years. In 2016, at a New Hampshire campaign rally Trump read a letter that he said Belichick wrote to him in support. Belichick acknowledged the letter and their friendship, but said he didn’t necessarily agree with all of his politics.

Belichick and the Patriots visited the White House in 2017 to celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Belichick was also appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.