Rally to be held in Providence to protest George Floyd’s death

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rally is scheduled to be held in Providence Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd.

The rally will be held by Black Lives Matter Rhode Island and will take place at Burnside Park in Kennedy Plaza at 12 p.m.

Outrage is fueled by a viral video showing a white officer in Minneapolis pinning Floyd down with his knee at Floyd’s neck until he was unconscious. Floyd died later.

Pastor Sherrod Jones of Judah Multicultural Church in Providence, hopes the rallies remain peaceful.

“People are upset, angry hurt. It feel likes there is no sense of hope for the black community at all,” he said. “We can’t be heard when we are burning down buildings and looting.”

Derek Chauvin, the Minnesota police officer seen kneeling on the neck of Floyd, has been arrested and is charged with murder.

Chauvin was fired earlier this week, along with three other Minnesota officers who were on scene.