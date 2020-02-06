R.I. Senate passes scaled-back minimum wage increase

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Senate voted Wednesday to raise the minimum wage in Rhode Island to $11.50 an hour, a scaled-back version of an original bill that would have set a path to a $15 minimum wage.

The vote was 30-6. The bill now heads to the House, which is also considering its own minimum wage legislation.

Rhode Island’s current minimum wage is $10.50.

The bill had originally proposed gradual increases until the wage was $15 in 2024. Massachusetts has already passed legislation to have a $15 minimum wage by 2023.

Andrea Rojas from the Rhode Island Working Families Party told Eyewitness News the one dollar raise is a good first step, but doesn’t go far enough.

“We really think working families in Rhode Island deserve more,” said Rojas, who supports a $15 minimum wage.

“Working families in Rhode Island are in a position to need, deserve, and expect their local elected officials to give them a clear path to eventually getting to $15 minimum wage,” Rojas said, pointing to Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“We are hoping that Rhode Island will follow suit,” she said.

Christopher Carlozzi of the National Federation of Independent Business disagrees. He said that group’s members have urged lawmakers not support the one dollar raise to the minimum wage.

“For a small business, it’s not just that cost of that extra dollar per hour,” Carlozzi said. “There are other costs associated with it. Unemployment insurance costs increase – it means workers’ compensation costs increase across the payroll.”

Carlozzi said an increase in the minimum wage has an upward ripple effect on other wages.

“If you are paying those just entering the workforce $11.50 an hour, you have to pay everyone else slightly more,” Carlozzi said. “It drives up the entire wage scale.”

“If that small business needs to make that job cut or find a way to balance costs, often it’s that entry-level position that goes first,” he added.

Carlozzi pointed out that Massachusetts also got rid of its mandated time-and-a-half pay on Sundays when raising the wage to $15 an hour. Rhode Island still requires workers be paid overtime on Sundays.

“By 2023, Rhode Island will be the only state left with time-and-a-half pay,” Carlozzi said. “As the minimum wage increases, it’s going to be very hard for a small business to decided to stay open on a Sunday where they normally would be open. I think for those workers, they may be losing a shift if that happens.”

Massachusetts currently has a minimum wage of $12.75 per hour.