R.I. Health Dept. Closes 7 Beaches Due To Bacteria

Providence, R.I. (WPRI)-Following two days of heavy rain, seven beaches across Rhode Island have been closed for high bacteria levels.

“Its a lot of storm water run off, and it hits pavements, parking lots and then that water runs into the beach which often times brings animal waste, which has a lot of bacteria,” said R.I. Dept. of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

The beaches are:

Easton’s Beach

Scarborough Beach – South

North Kingstown Town Beach

Barrington Town Beach

Saunderstown Yacht Club

Camp Grosvenor

Bonnet Shores

But the health department says its not only rain water causing the problems.



“It’s also important for parents with young children to make sure that they are checking their diapers frequently. Because human waste can actually be a source of bacteria in beaches as well. So its important that parents be really vigilant and other beachgoers aren’t being put in danger,” said Wendelken.

And the Ocean State isn’t alone. The Environmental Protection Agency says Massachusetts had 223 of 583 beach sites tested that were deemed unsafe for at least one day.

Most bacteria counts return to normal levels within 3-4 days.