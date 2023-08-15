Providence, RI – WPRI The Providence Men’s Basketball team is on their way to Europe on a 10-day trip. A trip that will allow them to bond and play some stern competition. Their 1st game of the regular season is slated for November 6, 2023.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
