Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine Continues in Atlantic; Isaias Up Next?

The National Hurricane Center is classifying this area of showers and thunderstorms as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The system does not currently have all tropical characteristics to be classified as a depression or tropical storm. By using this name it allows the hurricane center to issue advisories and updates regarding the storms development and forecast.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Lesser Antilles. This is in anticipation of what should soon become Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm is located east southeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving west at 23 miles per hour. Winds are at 40 miles per hour and pressure is 1007 millibars. It’s a weak system but development is expected over the next several days.

The current forecast track takes the system across the Caribbean and strengthens it while doing so. By the weekend, the system could be just offshore the Florida peninsula in the form of a tropical storm.

Here is the spaghetti plot of our forecast models which is also blended with the official track from the National Hurricane Center. Notice how most of the plots are on the eastern side of the track. With a Bermuda high swirling, the steering flow is clockwise. This would allow any potential storm to make a northeast turn. The question is, when does the turn occur and how strong of a system are we talking? These fine details will be narrowed down over the coming days.

These are some good tips to help you prepare for not IF but WHEN disaster strikes. As we monitor this storm and progress through the rest of hurricane season it’s never too early to be prepared.

