Police investigating early morning fatal accident

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Raynham are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

Police and fire crews were called to South Street East near Williams Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a Ford F-350 pickup truck had rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man from Wareham, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton and was later pronounced deceased. He was the only person in the truck and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Raynham police are continuing to investigate the incident.