Police investigating 3rd shooting in 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Ledge and Charles Streets.

Police said the man in this twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, but the injury appeared to be non-life threatening. He was transported by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police said this is the third shooting in the city in the past 24 hours. Commander Verdi said two people were shot around 2 a.m. Saturday — both had non-life threatening injuries.

