Police identify man injured in motorcycle crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have identified the motorcyclist involved in a crash in Taunton that happened Friday night.

Investigators say around 7 p.m., Robert Souza, 49, was riding on Alfred Lord Boulevard in the area of Worcester Street, when he collided with a minivan and careened into a gas station parking lot.

Souza suffered serious injuries and was taken by a medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center.

A fire deputy chief said Souza was conscious but suffered injuries to the right side of his body that are considered life-threatening.

Taunton police said the driver of the other vehicle, Michael DeOliveira, 37, from Fall River, and a passenger, were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

