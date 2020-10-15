Newport partners with US Navy, URI to protect area from coastal threats

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The city by the sea is teaming up with the U.S. Navy and the University of Rhode Island (URI) to make Aquidneck Island resilient to coastal threats.

A spokesperson for the city said they received a $598,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, which will help them protect vital resources along the western side of Aquidneck Island from future storm surge and sea level rise.

Both Middletown and Portsmouth will also have a hand in the project. The city said coastal resources experts from URI will help come up with strategies for the protection of key infrastructure through advanced digital modeling and simulations.

The city plans to analyze the potential results and consequences of sea level rise and storm surges that could arise along the western side of Aquidneck Island, as well as in and around the Naval Station.

Getting a better idea of the potential impacts is necessary in order to maintain and improve the functions of the Naval Station, the city said.

The project is expected to continue over an 18-month span and will begin immediately.

