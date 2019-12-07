Multiple agencies investigating after Cranston Police Officer fires gun at suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News is on the scene of an active investigation on the Cranston/Providence line, where an on-duty Cranston Police Patrol Officer fired his gun at a suspect who was driving on the road.

The incident happened on Cranston Street, near the intersection of Niantic Avenue in Providence just after 11 a.m.

Colonel Michael Winquist, Chief of the Cranston Police Department, said that the officer and suspect were not injured. The suspect, who has not yet been named, is in police custody.

Cranston Street has been blocked off between Natick Avenue and Huntington Avenue, causing some traffic backups.

Winquist said the Cranston Police Department, Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department are all investigating the incident.

