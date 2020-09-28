Much needed rain on the way; strong wind gusts possible on Wednesday

It’s been a while since we’ve talked rain in the forecast! As most of our area continues to deal with an extreme drought, some much needed rain is expected for the first half of this week. Most areas are seeing cloudy skies with patchy fog and perhaps a few sprinkles. This will continue through most of Tuesday, but we could see a more impactful round of rain for later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Latest guidance and forecasts take the heaviest and steadiest rain to our west over parts of western New England. However, we are still in for a healthy dose of rain and at this point, every little bit helps. These numbers are not meant to take verbatim, but rather use a guide with regards to the intensity of rainfall expected. A general 1 to 3 inches looks possible. Again, the higher amounts look to set up off to our west.

The next threat looks to be a round of some stronger wind gusts. As of Monday afternoon, all of our major models had been hinting at a period of strong wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour. If proper ingredients come together, we could even see a few spotty gusts higher than that.

As a strong low level jet will be in place just above the surface in the atmosphere, it’s expected that our area will see these gusty southerly winds. The timing would be Tuesday night into Wednesday. If all of the ingredients don’t come together and not enough mixing occurs, the wind gusts would be lower.

As a strong cold front approaches the area, there could be enough instability, combined with the strong low level jet and plenty of moisture available for some thunderstorms to form. If these thunderstorms do form, they could help transfer some of the stronger winds up in the atmosphere down to the surface.

Either way, this is something that we’ll be watching over the next 24 hours. Plan for some scattered downpours and windy conditions as we head into mid-week.

The good news? The humidity and mild temperatures will be replaced with dry and cooler temperatures just in time for this weekend! A very fall-like weekend is expected with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.