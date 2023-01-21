PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a tale that will make you smile; more than a year after their dog went missing, a Rhode Island family found her in St. Augustine, Florida.

Bella, an 8 pound Yorkie, went missing in October of 2021.

Jordan and Melissa of Middletown reunited with their dog Bella (WPRI)

The dog was 7 years old at the time, which means Melissa’s 13 year old daughter Jordan had grown up knowing Bella as her best friend.

“She just really helps me when I’m sad,” Jordan Smith said while holding Bella in her arms Saturday.

For more than a year there was no word on where the dog went.

“We didn’t think she was still alive; we have a lot of coyotes around here,” said Melissa Reynolds of Middletown.

That’s until Melissa’s phone rang and a Florida area code popped up on her screen.

Little did she know it was the phone call that would change everything for her family.

“Last week we got a phone call saying she [Bella] was in Florida, at first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture. I was like ‘oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said Reynolds.

That’s when Reynolds started looking at plane tickets and booked a trip immediately.

Jordan knew her mom was going on a trip and that a surprise was coming, but wasn’t sure what it was.

She said that it was a surprise of a lifetime when Bella popped out of the dog carrier Saturday night.

Jim and Wynde Wilson are the couple that found the Yorkie. The two own a pub in St. Augustine and took care of the dog for about three weeks before finally getting a veterinarian appointment.

The Wilson’s tell 12 news the dog was first spotted with a man in the area, who eventually told the pub owners he couldn’t take care of it anymore.

The vet in Florida scanned the chip and that’s when they made the call to Melissa.

“I was shocked at first, I cried a lot.”

We may never know how exactly Bella got to the Sunshine State, but what matters is that she’s home.

Reynolds wanted to highlight just how crucial of a role a microchip in her pet played.

“I think all dogs should be chipped, it would bring a lot of dogs back to their owners,” said Reynolds.

As for what’s next, Melissa said the backyard is now fenced in and Bella will always have a leash on.