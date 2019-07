WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Wareham Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Lakeville line, according to transit police.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Transit police said the victim was trespassing at the time of the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate, but said foul play is not suspected.