Man found dead in Fall River Christmas Eve, suspect charged with murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead in Fall River Tuesday night.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that Fall River police took a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a dead person in some woods behind a bakery on Bay Street.

Police and firefighters located the body, which was identified as that of 39-year-old Gary Werra of Fall River.

A suspect, 23-year-old Jose Amador of Fall River, was arrested later Tuesday night and was charged with murder.

Amador will be arraigned in Fall River District Court Thursday morning.

A spokesman for District Attorney Thomas Quinn said no other information can be released before that arraignment.