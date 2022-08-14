RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School.

Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017.

The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

In just three years, the Maddie Potts Foundation and community raised more than $800,000 to build the 3,000 square foot facility at the school to help keep her legacy alive.

