PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered in the rain in Providence Saturday morning, for the 2023 LUNG FORCE Walk benefiting the American Lung Association.

The 8th annual walk started around 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park in Providence.

Right now, more than $42,000 has been raised to help annual research, education, and other efforts to battle lung cancer and chronic lung diseases.

For information on the American Lung Association, or if you would like to donate, you can click here.