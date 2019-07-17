Local Girl Scouts make camp history

Rockville, R.I. (WPRI)- Move over boys!

After 105 seasons, Camp Yawgoog Boy Scouts summer camp made a historic move.

They welcomed their first girl campers last week, one troop from East Freetown in Massachusetts and the other from Warwick.

Many of the girls say they have wanted to join Boy Scouts for a while as many have brothers who are Scouts. The girls said that they had learned a lot and made many new friends.

Camp Yawgoog is the second oldest Scout camp in the country, it opened in 1916. The nationally known camp welcomes about 6,000 – 6,500 Scouts every year, including Scouts from as far away as the Dominican Republic.