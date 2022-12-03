KINGSTON (WPRI) – College basketball in the Ocean State is in the national spotlight. It’s the annual matchup between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island.

For the first time on here on WPRI.com we’re going to have a Live Blog running during the game. Observations, thoughts and more will be updated as the action is happening.

Let’s get started with some pregame notes:

The game returns to Kingston for the first time in three years. Rhody was supposed to host in the Fall of 2020 but COVID got in the way.

No current player on either team has played in this rivalry at the Ryan Center.

Only two current Friars (Ed Croswell and Clifton Moore) have ever played Ryan Center. Their previous trips came with LaSalle University prior to their time in Providence.

The home team has won each of the last five meetings.

PC has not won in Kingston since 2015.

OK … let’s get going. Enjoy the game. Highlights and postgame reaction from each team will air on WPRI12 at 11 p.m. on Saturday December 3rd. All on-air content will be posted online as well.

Pregame

The guest arrive in the building.

A few minutes later, head coach Ed Cooley enters.