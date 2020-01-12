Johnston home robbed twice in a day; owner shares surveillance video in hopes of catching thieves

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Imagine your home being broken into, now imagine that it happened twice in less than 24-hours. Vinny Sibilia of Johnston is living that nightmare.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Johnston Police. Police confirm they’re currently investigating the two incidents that occurred at Sibilia’s home on Borden Avenue.

At this time police can not comment on any further information as the case and the investigation is still developing.

Sibilia told Eyewitness News the timing of the first break-in occurred around 8:25 AM. The break-in was captured on a home surveillance camera.

“At 8:25 AM I received a Ring notification [an alert sent to his cellphone] and I kinda ignored it,” said Vinny Sibilia. Neighbors told him after the fact they saw a blue van parked out in front of his garage.

He’s lived at his home on Borden Avenue for the last 14-years and never had an issue.

“I came home [after leaving work at the end of the day] realize your garage door is open, your back door is open.”

The home surveillance video shows two persons entering the back door of Sibilia’s garage. Stored inside of the garage; a street motorcycle, an off-road dirtbike, and a four-wheeler. All of them were taken.

Here is what they look like. If you believe you have seen them you’re asked to call the Johnston Police Department.







Sibilia estimates the loss of around $5,000. “They were not new. But, they were in good condition and they were mine.”

Sibilia filed a report with the Johnston Police Department on Friday afternoon. Later that evening while he was out getting dinner, he received another alert from his home surveillance system.

“I pull up the camera, I realize my backdoor [to the garage] is open. So I get into the car and I get here as fast as I can. I get home and I realized that they came back.”

Later that night Sibilia reviewed his video and what he saw shocked him.

“You can see the two gentlemen coming in. One at my side of my house – trying to pry my windows open – looking into my side door.”

Sibilia said this was the scariest part. “The garage is one thing, this is just stuff. But, you’re in your house at night. I mean, you’re sleeping and you don’t know what they are going to do.”

His final thoughts are, if you stole it, return it.

If you have any information regarding this case you are asked to call the Johnston Police Department at 401-231-8100.