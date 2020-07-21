Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday & Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts in a Marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday. A small portion of northwest Rhode Island is under a Slight risk for severe weather. Based on the graphic above, the best chance for severe weather looks to be JUST to our west.

The risk continues as we head into the day on Thursday. The threat for Wednesday seems a bit more isolated compared to Thursday. In other words, we could see a few more storms fire up on Thursday across our area than on Wednesday. Any storms that do form have the possibility of containing heavy rain, gusty winds, and even small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of southern New England in a Marginal risk for Thursday.

Above is a breakdown of severe thunderstorm risk categories. Notice how for a Marginal risk, the chance is for isolated severe thunderstorms and a Slight risk is a bit more widespread with scattered severe storms.

