Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area in a Marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. The timing is expected during the early to mid afternoon hours, especially across inland sections.

Storms will be isolated in nature, so not everyone will see a storm. This is a result of a cold front pushing its way through the area. With hot temperatures in the low 90’s and dew points in the 60’s to near 70. There will be plenty of moisture to work with to spark a few storms.

Here is a snapshot of around 1 PM when a few light showers begin to pop up. These will be at random, so the exact location is not guaranteed. Notice air temperatures across inland sections are in the low 90’s.

As we move through the mid-afternoon hours, storms begin to strengthen a bit indicated by the yellows, oranges, and reds. That could represent an isolated stronger storm. Temperatures remain in the low 90’s.

The best chance to see strong storms looks to be between 3 PM and 5 PM. The opportunity for damaging winds, heavy rain, and perhaps even small hail are possible with any storm that does develop.

It all clears out during the early evening hours as any showers and storms move offshore. We’ll be left with some clouds but as the night goes on, clearing is expected. The cold front will bring relief and knock down the humidity a bit.

Feel free to check out our Severe Weather section on our website for storm reports and updated severe weather forecasts.

Also, download the Pinpoint Weather App to your smartphone or tablet to get all of the latest watches, warnings, and alerts.

Be sure to connect with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.