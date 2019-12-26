Hundreds gather for special Christmas dinner in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As most of us spend the holiday with family and friends, some are spending the day giving back to the less fortunate.

For the fourth year, a few community members came together to host a Christmas dinner, free for all to attend.

This year hundreds packed the Brightridge Club in East Providence for a warm meal, dessert and a little bit of company.

One organizer tells us they started the dinner to help the homeless here in Rhode Island.

“So one day we just decided let’s try to feed them and it’s been a success,” said Stephen Costa. “Since the first year when we started off with 87. But it’s grown every year since and we hope it keeps getting better – we hope to continue to do it every year.”

All of the food was donated and leading up to the dinner, organizers collected donated items like clothing, toiletries and toys for kids. People attending got to pick up what they needed.