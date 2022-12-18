EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sunday, December 18th was the deadline for Rhode Islanders to comply with the state’s high-capacity magazine ban.

On Wednesday, a federal judge upheld the new state law, which bans magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Brenda Jacob with the Rhode Island Revolver and Rifle Association said the legislation will impact gun owners of all ages, especially those with older firearms.

“It’s going to affect anyone who has older firearms or antique firearms,” said Jacob. “It’s going to render most of those firearms obsolete because you can’t get replacement magazines and you can’t modify those magazines.”

The magazine ban is one of three laws set to go into place over the next few weeks.

R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said in a joint statement that the legislation was “carefully developed and thoroughly reviewed” prior to being signed into law.

“We firmly believe that the restrictions are necessary, reasonable and in the best interests of public safety, and that they would be upheld in a court of law, just as similar provisions in other states have been upheld,” the statement reads.

Rhode Islanders were given a 180-day grace period to turn their high-capacity magazines over to police, sell them to out-of-state firearms dealers or permanently modify them to be incapable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.