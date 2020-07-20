Heat Wave: What You Should Know



We’ve officially reached Heat Wave status. Highs over the weekend at T.F. Green Airport reached 91 degrees and 94 degrees, respectively. So far on Monday, the high has reached 93 degrees making it three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures. We’ll have a chance to make it a 4-day heat wave on Tuesday as highs will be close to 90 degrees.

This graphic explains the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion requires a time to cool-down but is typically manageable by simply getting out of the heat, into a cooler place, & drinking water. Heat stroke requires immediate help by emergency personnel. In both cases, moving into a cooler place is key.

The differences between a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch, and Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die. Excessive Heat Watches—Be Prepared ! Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A Watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain.

! Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A Watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain. Heat Advisory—Take Action! A Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don’t take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die.

***Our area remains under a Heat Advisory until 8 PM Monday evening***

This chart is very informative with regards to the Heat Index. Find the air temperature and match it with the current relative humidity and you’ll get the heat index.

As always when temperatures rise to these levels it’s best to limit time outdoors and also stay hydrated.

For more information, click the link to see our Ocean, Bay, & Beach section and find out all you need to know when you’re heading to the beaches or out on the water.

