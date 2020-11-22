Gi-Strong: Cassie Cirella, Toll Gate girls soccer dedicate championship to Gianna

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTON, RI (WPRI) – The Toll Gate girls soccer team knew that Gianna Cirella was watching from above. Cassie Cirella made sure of it, scoring two goals in the Titans Division III girls soccer title win over Narragansett, 3-1.

Cassie’s older sister Gianna was the Titans goalie when she tragically died of sepsis in 2017. The program has rallied around Gianna’s memory with a “Gi-Strong” mentality every since, culminating with Sunday’s win.

“She passed away during the soccer season, so I always had the soccer team to hold me up,” Cassie said.

It was an emotional night for the Cirella family and the Titans soccer family.

“This team clawed their way up. The seniors have been with Cassie on this ride for four years. Some days it was just so ugly. They deserve this, they so deserve it,” said Tara Cirella, Cassie and Gianna’s mother.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour