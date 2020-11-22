Gi-Strong: Cassie Cirella, Toll Gate girls soccer dedicate championship to Gianna

JOHNSTON, RI (WPRI) – The Toll Gate girls soccer team knew that Gianna Cirella was watching from above. Cassie Cirella made sure of it, scoring two goals in the Titans Division III girls soccer title win over Narragansett, 3-1.

Cassie’s older sister Gianna was the Titans goalie when she tragically died of sepsis in 2017. The program has rallied around Gianna’s memory with a “Gi-Strong” mentality every since, culminating with Sunday’s win.

“She passed away during the soccer season, so I always had the soccer team to hold me up,” Cassie said.

It was an emotional night for the Cirella family and the Titans soccer family.

“This team clawed their way up. The seniors have been with Cassie on this ride for four years. Some days it was just so ugly. They deserve this, they so deserve it,” said Tara Cirella, Cassie and Gianna’s mother.