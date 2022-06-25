PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser will be held Sunday to help two brothers who lost everything in a house fire back in May.

12 News spoke to one brother who, even in this difficult time, is still trying to help the community with his experience.

As police officers, Michael Matracia and his brother Charles know how to respond to fires, but to be the victims of one is, humbling.

“I lost a lot of things, all kinds of certificates. A lot of stuff,” Michael said.

He has served as a Providence Police Patrol Officer for over 31 years and has seen a lot during that time.

But to watch a fire destroy his home, after escaping with no time to spare.

“It’s just so devastating unbelievable.”

On May 23rd, a Monday morning on Madison Avenue in Cranston, Michael’s home and his brother’s attached home was destroyed in flames.

Michael, who has been living with multiple sclerosis since 1998 and has used a wheelchair for many years, was home alone.

“The fire alarm goes off and I’m laying in bed at the time, I don’t smell any smoke, I don’t see anything, I don’t hear anything, nobody’s in the house but me.”

As he was about to get into his wheelchair, his neighbors pounded on the windows and seeing fire from the back of the home, knocked down the door.

“The smoke that was through the living room shot through the house. It started circulating.”

The neighbors were shouting to get out through the open door.

“I went through the dark black smoke like that screen, right to it, and I was able to get out.”

His brother Charles’ s dog and cat didn’t make it.

Since then Michael’s been living in a hotel, which is expensive. Charles and his family are renting a home.

They’re so grateful for the help the police department has given them, especially with hosting a fundraiser for them Sunday afternoon.

“I hate to even do it. My brother’s a detective as well. He’s a 16 year robbery detective. We’re just not used to this.”

A humbling experience, but Michael hopes it can also be a teaching one too for others living with various abilities.

“I want to write a book about fire safety because it’s so important to have a plan.”

If you’d like to help the Matrachias, the fundraiser is Sunday afternoon from 12p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Feast Society in Cranston.