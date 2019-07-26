Former RI lawmaker rejects plea deal in extortion case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former state senator charged with threatening to fire a young State House page if the page didn’t have sex with him has turned down a plea deal that would’ve kept him out of prison.

Nicholas Kettle faces two counts of extortion. On Friday, he rejected the state’s final offer of five years probation on one of those counts with the second count being dismissed, according to his attorney, Paul DiMaio.

DiMaio said his client declined to take the deal because Kettle is innocent.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.

Following his indictment in February 2018, the Coventry Republican resigned his seat amid Senate leaders’ efforts to expel him from office.

This past February, Kettle pleaded no contest to video voyeurism charges in a separate, unrelated case.