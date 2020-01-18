Five injured in two separate crashes within an hour in Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Five people were hurt in two separate crashes that happened within the same hour Friday night in Easton.

The first happened around 10 p.m. on Belmont St. at the Stonehill College entrance. When crews arrived, they found that two vehicles had crashed into each other.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 46-year-old woman, was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene to Bringham and Women’s Hospital with serious injuries. Three children in the car, ages 10, nine and seven, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

About a half hour later, at 10:30 p.m., officers were called to 503 Foundry St. for a report of a woman struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman sitting on the curb with severe injuries to her lower legs. She was flown by a medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that struck the woman took off from the scene before police arrived.

Both incidents are still under investigation by the Easton Police Department.