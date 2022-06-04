NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials in North Smithfield are investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police, along with the fire department were called to the Phoenix Rising Horse Farm on Pound Hill Road for a structure fire.

The police department is currently working an investigation with the R.I. State Fire Marshalls Office.

On June 2, around midnight, crews were called to the farm for a fire found coming from a barn on the property.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding the fire or surveillance footage in the area at the time, to contact them.

No other information is available at this time.