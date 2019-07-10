Federal Hill nightclub hearing scheduled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Federal Hill nightclub temporarily shut down after a man was beaten and stabbed to death late last month could soon learn its fate from the Providence board of licenses.

The hearing for Club Seven is scheduled Wednesday following the stabbing death of Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence, who police say was beaten and stabbed outside the club, in a parking lot around 2 a.m. on June 30.

Police said Jaquontee Reels, 24 and Sequoya Reels, 27, both of Ledyard, Connecticut turned themselves in to authorities in connection to the murder.

They join Daniel Garcia, 29 and Dayquon Stevens, 27 as four total suspects arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Cabral, 28, of North Providence.

Garcia and Stevens were arraigned in district court Monday.

“This case is a difficult case because there are so many people involved. Our team is working this around the clock and we have four more that we are actively looking for,” said Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Police said their investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

The club’s attorney says the establishment should not be punished for a fight that happened outside its doors.