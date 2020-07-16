Drought Update: Most of the area is abnormally dry

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on July 16 showed 25% of the Northeast in a severe or moderate drought. About 43% of the Northeast is listed as abnormally dry. In comparison to last week, 26% of the Northeast was in a severe or moderate drought and 51% was abnormally dry.

The majority of New England is in a drought as of mid-July. Northern New England has seen moderate drought conditions dating back to the spring months and so far there just has not been much relief.

A close up view of the drought monitor shows almost the entire state of Rhode Island in the abnormally dry category. Woonsocket is the exception to the drought as lately that area of the state has seen numerous opportunities for rainfall. T.F. Green Airport picked up 0.82″ of rain from Tuesday’s storms.

The month of June finished with 2.61″ of observed rainfall at T.F. Green Airport. This falls 1.03″ below the normal which is 3.64″. July has continued the trend for below average rainfall. T.F. Green Airport has recorded 0.94″ of rainfall so far in July, which is a little over a half inch below average. The normal for July thus far is 1.47″.

State declarations remain posted with regards to the drought status. Neighboring states such as Connecticut have began putting water restrictions in place. As of July 7, water levels of Aquarion’s Greenwich and Bridgeport reservoirs remained close to or below their 2016 levels.

Massachusetts has numerous locations with water restrictions and have posted a Level 1 drought status for the Cape Cod area dating back to July 1st.

Rhode Island has not declared any water restrictions as of July 16th. However, if the drought continues to worsen as the summer goes on then look for potential changes similar to our neighboring states.

Be sure to connect with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.