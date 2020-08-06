Drought Update: Most of RI & SE Mass In A Moderate Drought

The U.S. Drought Monitor released on August 6 showed 29% of the Northeast in a severe or moderate drought and 35% as abnormally dry compared to last week when 29% of the Northeast was in a severe or moderate drought and 42% was abnormally dry.

The 7 Day QPF (Quantitative Precipitation Forecast) or forecast precipitation shows between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rain possible over the next week. Most of that would be due to scattered showers and thunderstorms as no big rain storms are on the horizon.

The temperature outlook over the next couple of weeks continue to indicate very warm times with above average temperatures. Probabilities keep most of the average near or above 60% for seeing above average temperatures as we head through mid-August.

The precipitation outlook paints a dry picture for much of the northeast and southern New England. Most of the areas in a drought will not see much improvement as summertime thunderstorms are isolated and quick moving and do not provide much relief. The area ideally needs a good soaking rainstorm to help with the deficit but unfortunately, none seem to be in the immediate future.