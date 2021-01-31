DPW crews across Rhode Island gearing up for substantial snowfall on Monday

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — DPW crews across Rhode Island are gearing up for substantial snowfall during Monday’s storm.

At the Woonsocket Department of Public Works on River Street crews have been busy at work preparing.

“We spent the day pre-treating with Brine. It’s going to be an intense storm and we have to be ready,” Woonsocket DPW Director Steve D’Agostino said.

That’s a salt mixture crews have used on the city’s main streets and roads that will make the snow melt on first contact.

It may look like the calm before the storm but Woonsocket DPW are hard at work today preparing. Dir. Steve D'Agostino tells me this storm will be difficult for multiple reasons including the recent extreme cold and high rates of snow during the evening commute @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WhuFI6mQbs — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 31, 2021

Woonsocket will have around fifty pieces of snow removal equipment on the roads Monday, including private contractors they’ve called in to help.

According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, this significant winter storm will impact our area beginning Monday morning and continuing into Tuesday.

“It’s not good because a long duration storm, there’s a lot of fatigue with the employees and drivers, it’s just tough. I urge motorists to avoid using the roads until post storm to make it easier on us so we can do a better job,” D’Agostino said.

The extreme cold the past few days has made their job more difficult. DPW Director Steve D’Agostino told 12 News, the cold pavement will allow snow to pile up more quickly.

“That’s going to complicate things because now that the ground is much more cold it will probably freeze quicker on impact,” he said.

The timing of the storm is also expected to be a challenge. Regardless, D’Agostino said his team is used to these storms and are ready.

“It’ll probably intensify right at rush hour as well and wreak havoc, just more accidents and more people on the road. It’s shaping up to be a garden variety Nor’ Easter, one of many that come through Woonsocket,” he said.

A winter parking ban has been announced for Woonsocket beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.