EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Impaired drivers caused two crashes over the weekend, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The first crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday night. According to police, 56-year-old Jay J. Petit was driving the wrong way from Natick Avenue in Cranston.

Petit continued in the wrong direction and merged onto the exit ramp from Route 295 North to Route 37 West – still heading in the wrong direction. Petit then crashed head-on into a 2017 Honda Accord.

Police say Petit ran away from the scene of the crash and was later taken into custody. He is facing several charges including driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury.

Petit was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released to the care of Roger Williams Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda was brought to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Hours after the crash on Route 37, another crash involving an alleged drunk driver happened on Route 95 South in Providence.

Rhode Island State Police say one of their troopers was cleaning debris from Route 95 South – about 500 feet north of Route 6 in Providence. That’s when police say a white Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of the police cruiser.

Rhode Island State Police Cruiser involved in crash on Route 95 South in Providence

The driver of the Chevrolet, Curt Litaway of Fall River, was arrested and charged for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury.

Both the state trooper and Litaway were not hurt during the incident.