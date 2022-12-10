BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A crane maintenance worker died after collapsing while on a job site in South Boston.

According to Massachusetts State Police the man collapsed due to a medical emergency and fell from a platform that was 150 feet high, but his jacket was caught on the edge on the platform.

His two co-workers were able to pull him back on the platform and began performing life-saving measures.

Firefighters quickly arrived and took over those live-saving attempts.

The victim was then rushed to Tufts Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim is only being identified as a 58-year-old Methuen man who was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist.