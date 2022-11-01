COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A small Wiccan church has been granted a zoning permit to continue services.

Earlier this year, the town’s zoning board declined to approve the permit for The Horn and Cauldron Church of Earth, even though the church has been practicing there since 2009.

Wicca is a nature-based religion, focusing on the relationship between the Earth and the divine.

The zoning board said there would be parking problems and fire hazards if the church continued to operate.

The church’s founders disagreed and felt their first amendment rights were being violated, so they sought help from the American Civil Liberties Union.

“We’re so grateful to the ACLU and the Department of Justice for standing up to minority religions everywhere all over the country,” said Gail McHugh, a spokeswoman for the church.

The church has a congregation size of 160 people, but only a dozen or so are on the site for their services.