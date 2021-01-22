Cold Change on the Way; Watching Early Next Week

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Our weekend forecast is looking dry with sunshine and a few clouds, but the bigger story will be those temperatures and gusty winds.

As the coldest air of the season makes its way into our area for Saturday and Sunday, afternoon highs will only range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s but one important factor is the wind chill (feels like temperature). These are expected to be MUCH colder than the air temperature.

Winds will be out of the northwest between 20 and 30 mph, some higher gusts are possible.

The wind chill forecast for early Saturday morning has temperatures at about 10 to 15 degrees. Again, this is the feels like temperature when you step out the door. It’s a weekend to stay indoors and limit time outside.

By the afternoon, it doesn’t get much better. Most areas will have teens for feels like temperatures so the extra layers are certainly going to be needed. This is a good weekend to stay inside and do some cleaning or organizing or perhaps binge watch your favorite show.

Look at these wind chills for Saturday night. The core of the cold arctic air mass will be moving overhead. SINGLE DIGITS is what it will feel like if you’re out for a late dinner. Bring out the gloves, hats, and scarves if you’re planning on being out.

If you’re taking the dog out early Sunday morning or would like to get an early morning jog in… unfortunately it’s still going to be frigid. This is the coldest air for this winter and the winds will be very gusty out of the northwest.

All eyes turn to early next week as a storm system is expected to pass to our south.

Now depending on the exact track of the storm depends on if we see any precipitation from this system.

As of now, models want to try and scrape us with some fringe effects; perhaps a period of light snow.

Most of the action seems to stay to our south and west across parts of western New England and the Mid-Atlantic region.

However, if this storm track were to shift further north, our area could get in on some wintry weather.

Regardless of what happens, it all clears out by mid-week but things will remain on the cold side as colder air works in behind the system as it pulls away.

As always you can download our Pinpoint Weather 12 app to your smartphone or tablet for all the latest updates and any watches and warnings.