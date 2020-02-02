Cicilline and Whitehouse host community forum, discuss impeachment trial

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Constituents from across the Ocean State traveled to Newport for the chance to listen and voice their opinion to both Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline.

People packed the cafeteria at Claiborne Pell Elementary School on Saturday touching on questions regarding climate change, affordable housing, healthcare, and veteran suicide.

While there were many topics discussed, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was a hot topic, as we are days away from the senate’s final vote.

“Remember that if you really wanted to make a difference on this subject, you had to get four,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, referring to four Senate Republican votes.

The Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial late Friday, all but ensuring Trump’s acquittal.

“The American people understand that a trial requires witnesses and documents,” said Congressman David Cicilline, “and the decision by the United States Senate to block witnesses and documents means there was not a trial. This was a cover-up.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying in a statement that the majority of the Senate determined the numerous witnesses and more than 28,000 pages of documents in evidence were sufficient.

The Senate will hold closing arguments on Monday.

President Donald Trump will deliver the State of the Union Tuesday night.