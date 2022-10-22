EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to the agency.

The CDC says that Dr. Rochelle Walensky has “mild symptoms” and will be isolated at home.

Walsenky was scheduled to meet with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in Providence on Monday when the state is expected to begin construction on a new public health lab.

According to a statement from the CDC, Walensky will participate virtually in all her planned meetings.