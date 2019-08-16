Canned seafood recalled due to potential contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Canned salmon caviar is being pulled from store shelves, because of a potentially-fatal form of food poisoning.

AWERS, Inc. of Bellevue, Washington announced Thursday its recalling Grained Salmon Caviar 95g (Sockeye Salmon Caviar) with a “best before date” of October 7, 2020.

The company said the cans have a potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

According to The Rhode Island Department of Health, symptoms include weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

The health department is urging consumers to not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

The salmon caviar cans were distributed in California, New York, Oregon, Washington and possibly other states.