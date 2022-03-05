SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Charles Pride had 24 points and 10 rebounds, including the game-winning free throw as time expired to lift Bryant to a 70-69 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Pride shot 13 for 15 from the foul line.

Peter Kiss had 16 points for Bryant (21-9). Luis Hurtado Jr. added a career-high 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 13 points and three blocks.

Bryant will host Wagner in Tuesday’s championship game at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The two teams split the regular season series but the Bulldogs win on Saturday Feb. 26 was for the regular season championship and the reason why Tuesday’s game is in Smithfield and not in New York.

