BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The President of the Boston Bruins, Cam Neely, announced Sunday that the team will “part ways with Mitchell Miller.”

Miller was originally drafted to the Arizona Coyotes in 2020, but was let go after it came to light that he bullied a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

“Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth.” Neely said in a statement.

Neely also went on to apologize to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was the victim of Miller’s bullying.

“To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused.” Said Neely.

Isaiah’s mother, Joni Meyer-Crothers’, said Miller never personally apologized to Isaiah or their family other than a court-mandated letter.